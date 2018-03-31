Police: Man in his 60s carjacked in Cleveland

A man in his 60s was carjacked in Cleveland on Saturday. (Source: WOIO)

A man in his 60s was carjacked in Cleveland on Saturday.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on Denison Avenue.

Police said preliminary information shows the man was vacuuming his car when a suspect attacked him.

Investigators said the suspect took his car and ran over the victim's arm.

Authorities said the man has non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The car is a red Chevy Cruz with an Ohio plate FXS6856.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.