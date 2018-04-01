Unidentified man found shot to death on Cleveland's west side

Cleveland police are investigating an overnight homicide on the city's west side.

Officers responded to 4223 West 20th Street and Valley Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, March 31st.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a vehicle and in the driver's seat was a man who had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and remains unidentified.

Police also learned from a witness that another unknown male had fired multiple shots into the victim's vehicle and then fled on foot.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOO. All rights reserved.