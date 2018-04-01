Special events around Cleveland bring Easter Sunday joy to local families

The Cleveland-area has a day full of celebrations this Easter Sunday.

Several events happened around town to help celebrate the holiday and help the needy.

St. Augustine Hunger Center and Parish in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood provided a full Easter meal to some 9,000 people.

Also, a Special Wish Cleveland Chapter provided an Easter dinner for pediatric patients and their families at the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital and University Hospital Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

The volunteers picked up the donated meals and delivered them directly to families at the hospitals.

And, All City Candy delivered some 200 spring candy baskets for patients at University Hospital Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

