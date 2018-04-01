Man suffers serious injuries after hit and run accident on Cleveland's east side

A hit skip accident that seriously injured a man on Cleveland's east side is under investigation.

Cleveland Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, April 1st when a 49 year old man was walking from 12725 Kinsman Road, at the Mt. Pleasant BBQ, to his vehicle which was parked on Kinsman Road near E. 128th Street.

While crossing the Kinsman intersection, police say the victim was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

That vehicle did not stop and continued eastbound on Kinsman.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospitals.

No word on his condition and police continue to look for the driver.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.