St. Augustine's church feeds over 9,000 people on Easter Sunday

Another year, another big holiday gathering at St. Augustine's church where volunteers worked all day providing an Easter breakfast buffet and a traditional Easter meal for people in need of a meal or alone on the holiday..

For the 45th year, St. Augustine's on West 14th in Tremont packed them in for an Easter meal with all the trimmings.

And for the volunteers, it's a labor of love, particularly on a holiday

It started with a breakfast buffet for those in need Easter morning, but the main event was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where approximately 9,000 meals were served

Volunteer Brian Thaxton says the sense of community is what brings him to Tremont from Avon Lake to cook and do repairs for St. Augustine's.

The church serves the community every day, providing meals to the less fortunate, but all are welcome, particularly homeless veterans.

And to help out St. Augustine's any day or on their big holiday meals, call (216) 781-5880 or stop out to the parish on West 14th in Tremont.

Donations are welcome as well.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.