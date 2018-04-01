Many celebrate Easter Sunday mass at downtown Cleveland church

As people all over the world celebrate Easter, many have different reasons why they celebrate the holiday.

Sunday morning hundreds gathered the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland to commemorate the religious occasion.

"Easter is the celebration of life," said Claire Sullivan.

For others, it means a whole lot more.

"We are making our new traditions and so we live in Cleveland Heights but we come downtown every year to attend this Mass," said Christine Bomberger.

The day is all about creating a ritual habit that will continue on for generations for the Bomberger family.

"Starting new traditions with my wife and everything here. It's great to come down here," said Thomas Bomberger.

"I just think that it means something beautiful and it brings my family closer," said Sullivan.

In fact so much closer that Claire Sullivan crossed state lines to be here at St. John Cathedral to be with her loved ones.

"It was so beautiful. I'm actually from Chicago and my brother lives in Cleveland so this is my first time here. I love how many people were here and how pretty it was," said Sullivan.

It's also pretty safe to say that everyone in the cathedral was blown away by an amazing Easter Sunday morning mass.

"The trumpets, the organ, the choir and the way they come together as one to create beautiful music for God. Easter is truly just a celebration. It's a new beginning. It's also a nice way to welcome Spring," said Christine.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.