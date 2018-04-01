Report: CVS being sued for allegedly showing HIV status of Ohio patients

CNN is reporting CVS Health is being sued for allegedly revealing the HIV status of 6,000 patients in Ohio. (Source CNN)

According to the report the patients were in the state's HIV Drug Assistance program.

The lawsuit said the letters mailed last year, the status of the patients could be seen through the glassine window of the envelope, according to the CNN report.

The report from CNN shows the plaintiff are trying to take this case to a jury trial.

