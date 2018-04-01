Investigators release photos of 2 house fires ruled as arson in Olmsted Township

Two house fires in Olmsted Township on Easter have been ruled as arson. (Source Olmsted Township Fire Department)

Two house fires in Olmsted Township on Easter have been ruled as arson.

The Olmsted Township Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fires within about an hour of each other.

The locations of the fires:

27054 Bagley Road

7554 Bronson Road

Anyone with information about the fires can call 1-800-589-2728.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.