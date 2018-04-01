2 homers from Encarnacion not enough, Seattle defeats Cleveland 5-4

Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion hit his first homer of the year on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

The big swing came on a 2-0 count with no outs and nobody on in the top of the fourth inning.

This was the second hit of the season for Encarnacion.

The home run was also his first home run of the season.

Encarnacion hit his second homer of the game in the eighth inning.

Seattle defeated the Indians 5-4, Cleveland is 1-2 on the year.

