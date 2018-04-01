New snack designed for people who are constantly on the go - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

New snack designed for people who are constantly on the go

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Yomi Bites come in resealable packs of three.  (Source Yomi Bites) Yomi Bites come in resealable packs of three.  (Source Yomi Bites)

Emily Fazzini and Brooke Hohman have designed a new snack for people who are constantly on the go.  

Yomi Bites come in resealable packs of three.  

This gives the customer the chance to eat one before a workout and finish the snack after hitting the gym.

This also allows someone to snack throughout the work day.

Flavors of Yomi Bites:

  • Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
  • Lemon Poppy
  • Chocolate Sea Salt

Three bites contain at least seven grams of protein and four grams of fiber.

The snack is gluten free, soy free and dairy free.

Customers have told Fazzini and Hohman the treats go great with coffee and yogurt.

The bites are available at this site.

