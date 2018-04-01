Missing 10-month-old returned to mother, Cleveland Police have not located the suspect

Cleveland Police said the 10-month-old has been returned to her mother, investigators have not located the suspect. (Source Cleveland Police)

Cleveland Police said the missing 10-month-old has been returned to her mother, investigators have not located the suspect.

The Amber Alert has been canceled.

Earlier police issued an amber alert for 10-month-old Demiyah Martin.

Police said Demiyah was taken by 25-year-old Demond Martin who is her non-custodial father.

Investigators said Martin followed the baby's mom in a vehicle and proceeded to cut her vehicle off to stop her.

Authorities said he assaulted the mom and forcibly took Demiyah.

The incident happened on the 4300 block of East 116th Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said Martin was driving a light colored Kia sedan.

Investigators said Demiyah was last seen wearing a brown coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOO. All rights reserved.