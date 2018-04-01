18-year-old man shot and killed in Akron

The Akron Police Department said an 18-year-old is dead after being shot on Synder Street on Sunday. (Source: WOIO)

The Akron Police Department said an 18-year-old man is dead after being shot on Synder Street on Sunday.

Police said around 4 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of Snyder Street and found the man in a yard with a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiners Office will conduct an autopsy.

Police have not released the victim's name at this time.

