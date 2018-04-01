LeBron James puts up another triple-double, Cavs defeat Dallas 98-87

LeBron James put up another triple-double on Sunday. (Source WOIO)

LeBron James put up another triple-double on Sunday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward had 16 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Cavs won the game 98-87, the team is now 46-30 on the year.

Cleveland shot well from beyond the arc, the Cavs shot 42.3 percent from three.

J.R. Smith hit three shots from beyond the arc on Sunday.

The Cavs won the rebound battle 50-38.

Cleveland hosts the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena.

