Numbers show Cleveland Browns should take QB with first pick

In the last 20 years there have been 14 quarterbacks taken with the first overall pick.

The Cleveland Browns appear to be on the way to making it 15 in 21, with their second contribution to this list.

Tim Couch didn’t work out, but he seems to be a rare exception.

1998, Peyton Manning. The name speaks for itself.

1999, Tim Couch. Got destroyed, never panned out.

2001, Michael Vick. Some off the field issues, like prison, but he was great.

2002, David Carr. Awful.

2003, Carson Palmer. No playoff wins, no bust either. Good career with some great seasons.

2004, Eli Manning. Two-time super bowl MVP. ‘Nuff said.

2005, Alex Smith. Took a while, but he got there. Not better than Aaron Rodgers who went 23 picks later, but good player.

2007, JaMarcus Russell. Total disaster.

2009, Matt Stafford. The Lions have their guy.

2010, Sam Bradford. Injury prone, plays well when he’s out there.

2011, Cam Newton. Super Bowl appearance and league MVP.

2012, Andrew Luck. Shoulder issues lately. Still a top-5 talent.

2015, Jameis Winston. His stock is rising.

2016, Jared Goff. Like Winston, on the rise.

The numbers look good for the Browns here. I know as a team they've been awful with QBs in the first round when you consider names like Weeden, Quinn and Manziel, but when you’re talking number one overall pick, history says they traditionally work out.



