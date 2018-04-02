Warning signs posted to Cleveland homes where lead poisoning reported

City officials in Cleveland will begin posting warning signs on homes where there has been reports of lead poisoning.

Installation of the signs will start on April 2.

The placards are mandated by Ohio law and will be posted by city health officials.

Former Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed tells Cleveland 19 this is a process that's long overdue and something he's happy to see.

"Behind these houses, you can look at them as killers because if a child is diagnosed with lead and we don't do anything about it, that leads to less education and the inability to not get educated which can lead to other things."

