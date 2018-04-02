Northeast Ohio weather: Wild weather this week

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Buckle up gang for a wild weather ride this week! Things are quiet tonight with a mostly cloudy sky expected. A major storm will impact the area tomorrow. Rain develops tomorrow morning as a warm front approaches. The warm front tracks through by afternoon and that's when we warm through the 50s. Waves of showers and storms will be rolling through. The storms could go severe later in the day and Tuesday night. We have an ALERT for the risk of severe storms. A strong cold front tracks through Tuesday night. Very strong winds are expected and temperatures crash on Wednesday. Look for rain showers changing to snow showers in the afternoon.

