Update: Police find missing elderly Summit County man with dementia, heart condition

Update: Police in Northeast Ohio safely located an elderly man who was reported missing out of Summit County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol picked up 73-year-old Richard Cerrito and returned him to his home.

According to the Stow Police Department, Cerrito left his home on Vira Road to get gas for his vehicle on Sunday afternoon just before 5 p.m.

He is a white male and is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 260 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid flannel shirt, blue undershirt, dark blue jeans, and a possible black hat.

Cerrito suffers from dementia and has a heart condition. Police believe he does not have his medication.

He is believed to be driving a maroon 2016 Lincoln MKC with Ohio plates GPW4713.

Police say the missing adult alert is in effect for Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Geauga, Hocking, Huron, Lake, Licking, Lorain, Madison, Mahoning, Medina, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Trumbull, and Union counties.

If anybody has information regarding Richard's location, please call 911.

