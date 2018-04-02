Cleveland is ready for 8th annual Dyngus Day festival

Monday marks Cleveland’s 8th Dyngus Day celebration.

The one-day festival celebrates Polish-American culture, heritage and traditions. Last year, organizers said about 30,000 people were in attendance.

Polish food, beer, live polka music and family-fun are the centerpieces of the event taking place in Cleveland’s Gordon Square neighborhood, Tremont and Ohio City.

The opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. at the event headquarters on Detroit Avenue between West 57 Street and West 59th Street in Gordon Square.

A full day and night of events are scheduled including a Polish wedding, Miss Dyngus Day Pageant, and a parade at 6 p.m.

Lolly the Trolley will be giving free rides to the different Dyngus Day sites between the hours of 2 and 8 p.m.

