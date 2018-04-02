Score a free Little Caesars pizza Monday because of March Madness upset

Little Caesars is giving away free pizza to everyone on Monday, April 2 because "crazy happened;" No. 16 seed University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated the No. 1 ranked University of Virginia during the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament.

The miraculous upset was the first time a team seeded as No. 16 toppled a top-ranked team during March Madness.

Visit any Little Caesars Monday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to score a "DEEP!DEEP! Dish" pepperoni pizza and a Pepsi drink.

There are dozens of Little Caesars restaurants in Cleveland and throughout Northeast Ohio. Click here for locations.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.