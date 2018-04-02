'We're very concerned about these fires': $7500 reward offered for arrest in 2 Olmsted Township arson

Two house fires in Olmsted Township on Easter have been ruled as arson. (Source Olmsted Township Fire Department)

An official from the Olmsted Township fire department provided an update Monday morning on two Easter house fires that have been ruled as arson.

According to Olmsted Township Fire Chief Pat Kelly, firefighters first responded to a house fire on Easter morning at approximately 6:20 a.m. in the 27000 block of Bagley Road.

Crews from several surrounding communities assisted Olmsted Township. Investigators quickly determined that the circumstances surrounding the fire were suspicious.

While investigating the fire on Bagley Road, firefighters were dispatched to a second house fire at 7:45 a.m., approximately 2 miles away from each other. in the 7500 block of Bronson Road. The incident is also considered suspicious.

"We're very concerned about these fires," said Chief Kelly.

Authorities are offering a $7.500 reward for information leading to an arrest of a potential arson suspect.

Investigators are monitoring surveillance video at a nearby school to see if any suspicious activity was caught on video.

Both homes were vacant, according to Chief Kelly.

There were no injuries reported from the fire, but Chief Kelly did say that the floor in the home on Bronson Road started to collapse while a firefighter was inside fighting the flames. That firefighter was safely rescued.

