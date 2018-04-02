Suspect held on $1 million bond; charged with murdering Cleveland Heights mom, ditching body in garbage

A Cleveland Heights judge ordered that bond is set at $1 million for the accused of murdering a Cleveland Heights mother of four and dumping her body in a garbage. He was arraigned on Monday morning.

Yaphet Bradley, a 35-year-old father of three, is charged in connection with the murder of Miriam Johnson.

Aggravated murder

Gross abuse of a corpse

Tampering with evidence

He was arrested Friday by police and U.S. Marshals when he was found at the Shaker Square CVS parking lot. During his apprehension, he attempted to ram a law enforcement official with his vehicle.

Johnson was found shot, stabbed, and stuffed into a garbage can on March 22, nearly a month after she was initially reported missing on Feb. 25. Police say Bradley was Johnson's ex-boyfriend.

If convicted, Bradley faces life in prison or the death penalty. His past criminal record includes convictions for drug trafficking, domestic assault, and stalking.

Police also arrested 24-year-old Calvin Young in connection to the murder. He appeared in court last week on charges of tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and abuse of a corpse.

Bradley's case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 6 at 9:45 a.m.

