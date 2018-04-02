Suspect held on $1 million bond; charged with murdering Clevelan - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Suspect held on $1 million bond; charged with murdering Cleveland Heights mom, ditching body in garbage

Angela Degenaro (left) with her slain sister Miriam Johnson. (Source: Angela DeGenaro) Angela Degenaro (left) with her slain sister Miriam Johnson. (Source: Angela DeGenaro)
Yaphet Bradley appears from jail for arraignment (Source: WOIO) Yaphet Bradley appears from jail for arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Calvin Young, 24 (Source: Cleveland Heights Police) Calvin Young, 24 (Source: Cleveland Heights Police)
A Cleveland Heights judge ordered that bond is set at $1 million for the accused of murdering a Cleveland Heights mother of four and dumping her body in a garbage. He was arraigned on Monday morning.

Yaphet Bradley, a 35-year-old father of three, is charged in connection with the murder of Miriam Johnson.

  • Aggravated murder
  • Gross abuse of a corpse
  • Tampering with evidence

He was arrested Friday by police and U.S. Marshals when he was found at the Shaker Square CVS parking lot. During his apprehension, he attempted to ram a law enforcement official with his vehicle.

Johnson was found shot, stabbed, and stuffed into a garbage can on March 22, nearly a month after she was initially reported missing on Feb. 25. Police say Bradley was Johnson's ex-boyfriend.

If convicted, Bradley faces life in prison or the death penalty. His past criminal record includes convictions for drug trafficking, domestic assault, and stalking.

Police also arrested 24-year-old Calvin Young in connection to the murder. He appeared in court last week on charges of tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and abuse of a corpse. 

Bradley's case has been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 6 at 9:45 a.m.

