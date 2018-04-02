Police: 2 people injured as shots fired at vehicle in Cleveland

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a car crash early Monday morning on Cleveland's east side.

Officers responded to the 11900 block of Harvard Avenue at approximately 2:35 a.m. Monday for reports of several shots fired at a vehicle.

Police and paramedics found a 38-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was transported to University Hospital for treatment.

A 38-year-old man was also found at the scene ejected from the car. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital.

Conditions of both patients were not immediately released.

Police are still investigating potential suspects and the circumstances leading up to the shooting and crash.

