Cleveland mother charged with murder pleads guilty for role in $10,000 food stamp fraud

The Cleveland mother, who is facing murder charges for the death of her 5-year-old son, reached a plea in a separate case regarding a food stamp fraud investigation.

Co-defendant Nancy Caraballo also reached a plea during Monday's hearing.

According to the case indictment, Caraballo paid Larissa Rodriguez 50 cents for every $1 of her food stamp benefits, totaling $10,058. The fraud lasted from July 2015 to Dec. 2017.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to trafficking in or illegal use of food stamps, telecommunications fraud, grand theft and money laundering.

Caraballo pleaded guilty to trafficking in or illegal use of food stamps, grand theft and tampering with records.

The food stamps were meant for Rodriguez's five children, including 5-year-old Jordan. He was found buried in the backyard of Larissa's West 80th Street home on Dec. 19, 2017.

Rodriguez and her boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez have both been charged with the child's murder.

Both Larissa Rodriguez and Nancy Caraballo will be sentenced on April 26 for their involvement in the food stamp fraud investigation. Both women were also ordered to pay $10,058.00 in restitution.

