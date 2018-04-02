Olmsted Fire Department equipped with pet oxygen masks

Olmsted Township firefighters pictured with the new life-saving equipment. (Source:Olmsted Fire Department)

Thanks to the Olmsted Township Fire Department your pet's safety is in great hands.

The Olmsted Fire Department is now carrying pet oxygen masks on all emergency response units.

Last Friday, March 29, the Invisible Fence Company reached out and donated the masks to the department.

The masks will be used in the unfortunate event that someone's beloved pet is overcome by smoke in a fire.

The life-saving masks will help paramedics resuscitate dogs in need.

This is the third station in Northeast Ohio to get help from the company. The city of Youngstown and the Macedonia Fire department received 3 masks earlier this year.

Invisible Fence® Brand has donated more than 12,400 pet oxygen masks to fire stations all over the U.S. and Canada and specializes in making your pet's safety a priority.

