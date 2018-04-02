Jury selection underway for Streetsboro man accused of killing unarmed man during dirt bike dispute

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial for William Knight.

The Streetsboro man is charged with shooting and killing Keith Johnson, 24, over an argument about a stolen dirt bike.

This happened in March of 2017 in the 700 block of Danmead Avenue in Akron.

Police say Knight, 64, noticed his son-in-law's stolen dirt bike was for sale on a social media site.

The son-in-law arranged for a buy and Knight went along.

During the sale, an argument began and Knight tells Akron police Johnson got on the dirt bike and began riding towards him, so he shot him.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Johnson was shot once in the head, near his right eye.

Police say Johnson was not armed.

Knight is charged with murder and felonious assault.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.