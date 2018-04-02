From court to courtside, exoneree attends Cavaliers game

Walking out of jail after serving 15 years for a crime he did not commit Ru-El Sailor said he wanted to see some Cleveland sporting events.

“I want to go to a Browns game, go see LeBron James play, spend time with my family, all those good things, enjoy life!”

He can check one of those goals off his list.

A generous Cavs fan saw Ru-El’s release and tweeted out an offer.

“He can have 2 seats to the Cavs game on April 1st.”

Sailor took the fan up on the offer, and had the experience of a lifetime.

Sailor was convicted of a 2002 aggravated murder on Cleveland’s East Side.

Last Wednesday, his attorneys along with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office, filed a joint motion to have the conviction overturned.

Sailor walked out of the Cuyahoga County jail Wednesday night a free man.

Sailor's family is raising money for him to get a solid start in his new, they have created a GoFundMe for him.

