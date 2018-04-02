U.S. Marshals name drug dealer as their Fugitive of the Week

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a drug dealer they say is armed and dangerous.

Antonio Boddy is wanted by Parma police and the U.S. Marshals for obstruction of justice and drug trafficking offenses.

According to police, Boddy, 26, is known to frequent the Lee Road and Harvard Road area in Cleveland.

If you have any information, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

