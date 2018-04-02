LeBron's Uninterrupted accuses the University of Alabama of copyright infringement

LeBron accuses the University of Alabama of copyright infringement. (Source: WOIO)

The University of Alabama released promo for a new series titled "Shop Talk."

The show is centered in a barbershop where athletes and coaches are able to have a laid-back conversation in a familiar setting.

The first episode included Atlanta wideout and former Tide player, Julio Jones, Nick Saban and a host of other talking about their playing days and off-the-field topics.

The problem is LeBron and his team, Uninterrupted came out with a series eerily similar.

According to USA Today the letter goes as follows:

“Your continued exploitation of 'Shop Talk' infringes 'Uninterrupted's' copyright, trademark rights and other valuable intellectual property rights in 'The Shop' and significantly damages 'Uninterrupted's' commercial prospects for 'The Shop.'”

Contrary to popular belief it was not a cease and desist letter.

Josh Tarnow, head of Uninterrupted's business and legal affairs wrote:

“Rather than get into a ‘battle of legal letters,’ or rushing into legal proceedings, we think it would be beneficial for you to please provide Uninterrupted with a copy of the complete episode 1 of Shop Talk to review and to then have a conversation about how to address Uninterrupted’s concerns amicably."

