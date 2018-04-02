Taste Buds: Stadium food, better service at Cleveland restaurants, and the cookbook that changes lives

This week on Taste Buds, Chefs David Kocab of The Black Pig in Cleveland, and Matt Mytro of Flour in Moreland Hills, will talk with Cleveland 19's Jen Picciano about three new exciting topics for foodies, chefs and home cooks.

Since Opening Day for the Cleveland Indians is this week, the Taste Buds are talking about stadium food. New at Progressive Field this year, is the Flamethrower. It's a sandwich with pork belly, bacon jam, apple slaw and Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Would you try it? They'll also discuss other offerings like a Mac 'n Cheese bacon melt from Melt Bar and Grilled and Top 'n Go nachos, featuring Doritos or Fritos and stadium nacho cheese.

The trio will also talk about service in the restaurant industry. Some believe that the caliber of food in Cleveland meets that of other more prominent "food cities" but that the service isn't as good. Competition for experienced help is also a handicap for restaurant owners and managers.

And the Taste Buds will also talk about the cookbooks that changed their lives.

