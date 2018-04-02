Famed women's civil rights attorney Gloria Allred representing cancer survivors in hospital's fertility failure

High-profile women's civil rights attorney, Gloria Allred will held a news conference in Cleveland on behalf of three cancer survivors who lost eggs as a result of a freezer failure at University Hospitals.

Originally it was believed 2,000 eggs and embryos were impacted but it now appears the number is closer to 4,000.

Between Saturday and Sunday, one of the fertility clinic's eggs and embryo liquid nitrogen storage tanks began to warm up, triggering the situation.

Allred is representing three cancer survivors from Pittsburgh who say their lost eggs dashed their dreams of having a child.

"The women had undergone painful fertility treatments after they were diagnosed with cancer and delayed their chemotherapy in hopes of having a child. Now that their eggs have been compromised or destroyed, it is unlikely that they will ever be able to have a biological child," according to the release.

Cancer survivor Rachel Mal was 38-years-old before her initial diagnosis. In response to the news she made the decision to postpone her cancer treatment and extract eggs for a potential pregnancy.

In the hospital's negligence she lost 19 eggs in the process.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, expressed her empathy throughout the conference:

"These 3 cancer survivors are devastated that their trust has been betrayed."

This is just one case, but there are hundreds of families with similar stories. In total, the hospital says 950 patients were affected by the failure.

The hospital has set up a hotline 216-286-9740. The line is staffed by nurse professionals from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

