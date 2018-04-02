Couple steals several hundred dollars worth of Tide Pods

Police are looking for a man and a woman who shoplifted multiple packages of Tide Pods.

According to Parma police, the couple stole $278.45 worth of Tide Pods from the Giant Eagle on Day Drive.

The theft happened on March 26 around 9:51 p.m.

Parma police say both suspects are believed to be in their 20's or 30's and may be traveling in an older red pick-up truck.

If you have any information, please contact Parma Ptl. Renken at 440-885-1235, ext. 589.

