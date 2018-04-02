Suspected drunken driver crashes through Great Clips

No injuries after driver crashes into Great Clips. (Source: Mentor-on-the-Lake police)

A 55-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a hair salon.

Mentor-on-the-Lake police say the man lost control of his car around 12:36 p.m. and slammed into the Great Clips at 7867 Plains Road.

The impact heavily damaged the front of the store, but there were no injuries.

The name of the driver, a Mentor-on-the-Lake resident, has not been released.

