ESPN launching their own subscription streaming service - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

ESPN launching their own subscription streaming service

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
ESPN to launch new all-in-one app ESPN+. (Source: AP images) ESPN to launch new all-in-one app ESPN+. (Source: AP images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

ESPN has announced they will be offering a brand new digital experience for users. 

On April 12 the company is launching ESPN+, a new ESPN app that they are branding as an "all-in-one" digital sports platform. 

At $4.99 a month customers have access to live sporting events, original content and scripted shows on the app. 

It's still early but fans already have mixed feelings about the new move. 

The company has undergone a lot of criticism this past year with the untimely layoffs of hundreds of employees and the resignation of former president John Skipper. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly