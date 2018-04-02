ESPN launching their own subscription streaming service

ESPN has announced they will be offering a brand new digital experience for users.

On April 12 the company is launching ESPN+, a new ESPN app that they are branding as an "all-in-one" digital sports platform.

At $4.99 a month customers have access to live sporting events, original content and scripted shows on the app.

It's still early but fans already have mixed feelings about the new move.

This ESPN+ gimmick. I dunno. Skeptical. Probably signing up anyway. — AmplifiedtoRock (@AmplifiedtoRock) April 2, 2018

When they first talked about it, ESPN+ was going to be for stuff that ESPN didn't traditionally air.



Now it's quite clear they are just putting a new label on ESPN3 and charging for it. — PodKATT (@valleyshook) April 2, 2018

The company has undergone a lot of criticism this past year with the untimely layoffs of hundreds of employees and the resignation of former president John Skipper.

