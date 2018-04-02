Alliance man arrested after hitting police cruisers

A 32-year-old Alliance man was arrested on Sunday after hitting two parked police cruisers. (Source Police)

The Alliance Police Department said the man went to the police department and hit two unoccupied cruisers in front of the building with a 2010 Chevy HHR.

Police said he attempted to ram a garage door on the north side of the police department jail.

Investigators said he was trapped and arrested.

No one was injured and he has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while impaired on drugs and vandalism.

