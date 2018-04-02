Baker Mayfield meets with Cleveland Browns

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield met with the Cleveland Browns staff on Monday. (Source WOIO)

The Browns currently have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall pick.

Mayfield heads to Cleveland today, while the #Jets host Josh Allen for a workout this week https://t.co/HL0TAYBHbH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2018

Many experts predict Mayfield will be a top-10 pick.

Tonight on Cleveland 19's Overtime, Mark "Munch" Bishop from WTAM joined the sports crew to talk about the NFL Draft.

Sports Director Tony Zarrella also talked about the NBA Playoffs.

