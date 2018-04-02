Snowflakes in the forecast for Cleveland Indians Home Opener

Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said snowflakes are in the forecast for the Cleveland Indians Home Opener on Friday. (Source WOIO)

Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said snowflakes are in the forecast for the Cleveland Indians Home Opener on Friday.

Nicholas said temps will be in the 30s in Northeast Ohio on April 6.

A system with colder air is coming through, according to Nicholas.

Friday morning could also feature some wet snow in Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland Indians' schedule features 17 home games in April

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. on Friday and temps could be in the high 30s or low 40s.

The Indians game against the Kansas City Royals is still days away and Nicholas said the forecast can change.

Cleveland has 17 home games in the month of April, that is more than any other month this season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.