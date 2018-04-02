State says Aniya Day-Garrett's daycare wasn't reporting incidents and injuries as mandated

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services investigated a complaint filed against Harbor Crest Childcare Academy following the death of Aniya Day-Garrett, 4.



The child died on March 11 and 14 incident reports of abuse or neglect sitting in her folder at the daycare located on Lakeshore Boulevard.



ODJFS investigated whether the daycare had been contacting local children protective services agencies when the reports of abuse or neglect were observed.

Daycare facilities are considered a mandatory reporting agency.



In a compliance review posted on the state's website on March 29, the daycare was not compliant with submitting Incident/Injury Reports.



We've reached out to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office to see what this means for the facility, and for Aniya Day-Garrett's death investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.