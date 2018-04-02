Jared Leto will be at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Tuesday

Jared Leto will be in Cleveland on Tuesday. (Source Live Nation)

Jared Leto will be at the Rock and Roll of Hall of Fame in Cleveland at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Leto and Thirty Seconds to Mars will release the album "America" on April 6.

This is part of a week-long journey across the country.

"Walk on Water" and "Dangerous Night" are a couple of the singles on the new album.

Leto is live tweeting his journey across the United States.

GRAND CENTRAL STATION



Main Concourse



NOW#MarsAcrossAmerica — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) April 2, 2018

