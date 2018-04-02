Jared Leto will be at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Tuesday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Jared Leto will be at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Tuesday

Jared Leto will be at the Rock and Roll of Hall of Fame in Cleveland at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Leto and Thirty Seconds to Mars will release the album "America" on April 6.

This is part of a week-long journey across the country.

"Walk on Water" and "Dangerous Night" are a couple of the singles on the new album.

Leto is live tweeting his journey across the United States.

