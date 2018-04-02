2 men rushed to University Hospitals after shooting at Regency Square Apartments in Cleveland

Two men have been rushed to University Hospitals in critical condition after a shooting at the Regency Square Apartment Complex on Monday. (Source Mike Brown/WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department and EMS are on scene, the incident happened around 6 p.m on April 2 in the area of Kenmore Avenue and Ansel Road.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The identity of victims have not been released at this time.

