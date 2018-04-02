Streetsboro assisted living employee accused of stabbing a coworker on Easter

An employee with the Gardens of Western Reserve Assisted Living facility in Streetsboro is accused of stabbing a coworker on Easter. (Source Police)

An employee with the Gardens of Western Reserve Assisted Living facility in Streetsboro is accused of stabbing a coworker on Easter.

The Streetsboro Police Department received 911 calls from the facility on Greentree Parkway around 10 p.m. on April 1.

Police said when officers arrived on scene they found a 19-year-old woman with severe lacerations, she was transported to University Hospital Portage Medical Campus in Ravenna.

Authorities said with help from witnesses, 19-year-old Emilie Brunswick as the suspect, she is also an employee of the facility.

Investigators said Brunswick left the scene before officers arrived.

Police found Brunswick at a family member's house in Aurora.

She has been charged with felonious assault.

No patients or residents were ever in danger during the incident.

Police said the victim was released from the hospital on April 2, but she will require follow-up care.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.