More than $11,000 raised for 'Crayons 4 Cleveland' campaign

More than $11,000 has been raised for the "Crayons 4 Cleveland" campaign.

The Director of Development for Shoes and Clothes for Kids in Cleveland Emily Speer said the team will be able to purchase enough crayons for the rest of the calendar year.

They will leave the campaign website open for a couple more days.

A donation of $10 equips 15 students with crayons.

A $500 donation provides a brand new box of crayons to more than 740 students in Northeast Ohio.

