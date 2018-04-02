AR-15 will be part of gun raffle for funds toward East Canton youth baseball

An AR-15 will be part of a gun raffle for funds toward the East Canton Youth Baseball Association. (Source Pixabay.com)

An AR-15 will be part of a gun raffle for funds toward the East Canton Youth Baseball Association.

President of the ECYBA David Spencer said this is the fifth consecutive year the association is having the raffle.

He said no parents or children are required to sell any raffle tickets and all tickets are signed out by parents.

Spencer said this fundraiser is a vital part of the operating costs of the league.

Each fundraiser brings in about $5,000.

This allows the association to keep registration fees at the lowest level possible, according to Spencer.

He said enrollment numbers have increased from 60 kids in 2012 to about 140 for the 2018 season.

Spencer said the AR-15 has been part of the fundraiser each year.

A rifle, shotgun and handgun are also part of the raffle.

Each raffle winner has to pass a federal background check prior to getting the gun, according to Spencer.

