Portion of Interstate 271 renamed in honor of firefighter Michael Palumbo

A photo of the sign showing Palumbo being honored. (Source Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters) A photo of the sign showing Palumbo being honored. (Source Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters)
A portion of Interstate 271 between mile markers 28 and 32 have been renamed in honor of fallen Beachwood firefighter Michael Palumbo.

He lost his battle with cancer last year.

Palumbo played a large role in bringing awareness to Senate Bill 27. Doctors diagnosed the former Willowick firefighter and Beachwood Fire Captain with a form of brain cancer in August 2015

In 2017 a new law went into effect to help Ohio firefighters who've been diagnosed with cancer get help and benefits.

