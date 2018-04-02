Lakewood pit bull ban officially ends, replaced with dangerous dog ordinance

Lakewood city council voted to end the pit bull ban.

City Council will replace the it with a non-breed specific dangerous dog law instead of focusing on a dog's breed.

The new law will take into account the behavior of the pet.

The pit bull ban battle in Lakewood all started with a dog named Charlie.

His owner Jennifer Scott adopted him from the Cleveland Animal Protective League. However, she lives in Lakewood, and they had a ban on pit bulls.

“I think they should have a breed neutral, vicious dog ordinances, not breed specific,” Scott said.

After a protest and a lengthy battle with the city, Lakewood Mayor Michael Summers introduced new legislation about pit bulls to city council.

It includes requirements for responsible owners, with specific controls like keeping dogs muzzled when in public and having insurance on your dog.

In other words, all dog owners in Lakewood are now responsible for the actions of their dog.

