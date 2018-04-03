Anything is possible: Encarnacion hits the most unlikely of inside-the-park home runs (watch)

Edwin Encarnacion is known for crushing the baseball out of stadiums and leisurely jogging to home plate while holding an invisible parrot on his arm.

But Monday night, Encarnacion did something he hasn't done in 11 years: Hit an inside-the-park home run.

Angels outfielder Justin Upton thought the ball was either foul or went over the wall. It was inches from leaving the park for a traditional home run.

Edwin Encarnacion missed a home run on the fly by inches, so he had to run 360 feet for one instead. pic.twitter.com/HbhTQQN9Gu — Zachary D. Rymer (@zachrymer) April 3, 2018

It was Encarnacion's first inside-the-park home run since 2007 when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

UM.



EDWIN ENCARNACION. INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN.



NOT KIDDING. pic.twitter.com/6xNEdMmvmR — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 3, 2018

Phew! The whole 360 takes a lot out of ya, isn't that right @Encadwin?#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/B0m961aDhw — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) April 3, 2018

For what it's worth, the 35-year-old DH is listed as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 230 pounds.

Edwin Encarnacion in the dugout after hitting an inside the park HR pic.twitter.com/IHdbjw08RC — Jake Samulak (@JSamulakCLE) April 3, 2018

Edwin Encarnacion just hit an inside-the-park home run, never let anyone tell you something is impossible. Chase your dreams. — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) April 3, 2018

The Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-0 Monday night. They will look to beat the Angels for the second game of the series with Josh Tomlin taking the mound.

