Anything is possible: Encarnacion hits the most unlikely of inside-the-park home runs (watch)

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Edwin Encarnacion (Source: AP Images) Edwin Encarnacion (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Edwin Encarnacion is known for crushing the baseball out of stadiums and leisurely jogging to home plate while holding an invisible parrot on his arm.

But Monday night, Encarnacion did something he hasn't done in 11 years: Hit an inside-the-park home run.

Angels outfielder Justin Upton thought the ball was either foul or went over the wall. It was inches from leaving the park for a traditional home run.

It was Encarnacion's first inside-the-park home run since 2007 when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

For what it's worth, the 35-year-old DH is listed as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 230 pounds.

The Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-0 Monday night. They will look to beat the Angels for the second game of the series with Josh Tomlin taking the mound.

