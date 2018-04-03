Northeast Ohio weather: ALERT: Severe storm threat tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A powerful cold front will be tracking through tonight. There is a severe storm threat before the front passes. Wind damage, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes could accompany the waves of storms. Very strong winds develop later this evening and after the front passage. Winds could gust to 50 mph at times tonight and tomorrow. Much colder air builds in tomorrow. We have a wintry mix of showers in the forecast. The main concern, however, will be the wind. It gets cold enough for some lake effect snow Wednesday night. There could be a few inches of snow in the higher terrain areas away from the lake. Thursday will start out with some lake snow mainly east of Cleveland, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds are in play.

