Northeast Ohio weather: Strong thunderstorms possible later today

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

Low pressure over the Plains states will move north of Lake Erie Tuesday night. Meanwhile, a warm front associated with the low pressure system will move north over NE Ohio today. A strong cold front will push through our area late tonight.

High pressure will try to build back in for the middle of the week.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We have a rather complicated but interesting forecast on the books for today. Rain will overspread the area this morning. We'll have to deal with these showers through about midday .

At that point, we'll likely see some fog develop. I don't want that to catch you off guard.

For the afternoon hours, expect mostly cloudy skies and a chance for passing thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging wind and heavy rain .

This complicates our temperature forecast in a major way. Where storms pop up, we'll likely get trapped in the 50s. Where we miss out on the afternoon thunderstorm activity, we could surge well into the 60s.

A round of widespread thunderstorm activity will move through after sunset. Some storms may be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging wind and heavy rain .

Today would be an excellent day to download the FREE Cleveland 19 First Alert weather app. As long as your notifications are turned on, the app will always alert you if a severe weather watch or severe weather warning is issued for your location.

The storms should gradually end after midnight, giving way to cloudy skies and falling temperatures. Light rain will be possible through the overnight hours. Tonight will also be quite windy.

Back To Wintry Weather:

The cold front that swings through late tonight will usher in another dose of cold air. We're going to fall into the 30s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's high: 41°

Thursday's high: 44°

Rain, snow showers, and gusty winds are likely on Wednesday .

At this time, Thursday looks dry.

Opening Day Outlook:

The Indians' home opener is Friday afternoon. Unfortunately, the forecast is still not ideal.

It looks cold and windy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. There is also a chance for rain and snow showers.

We will let you know if anything changes.

Weekend Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 40°.

