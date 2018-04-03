Lakewood police investigating shooting; teen victim injured

Lakewood police are investigating the shooting of a teenager that occurred Monday night.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Winchester Avenue just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Police found the 16-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police will be releasing more information later this morning.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOO. All rights reserved.