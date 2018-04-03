Save the turtles! Cleveland Aquarium, Terrestrial Brewing create chocolate caramel beer for the cause

Terrestrial Brewing Company is partnering with the Greater Cleveland Aquarium to donate funds raised from a unique beer that will help conservation efforts of the spotted turtle.

The Cleveland brewery has created the "I Love It When I Save The Turtles Porter," a beer that is modeled after the chocolate turtle candy.

A portion of the funds from each turtle beer sold will be donated to the Splash Fund, a branch of the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

Terrestrial Brewing Co. is hosting a launch party on Thursday, April 26 at the brewery.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the spotted turtle population is threatened in Ohio.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOO. All rights reserved.