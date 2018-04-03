Flood alerts issued for areas south of Summit County; severe storms expected later

A flood advisory has been issued for areas south of Summit County, including Canton and Mansfield. Areas farther south are under a flash flood watch.

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

If you encounter a road that you cannot see due to water, DO NOT cross over it. TURN AROUND.

Rain will overspread the area this morning. We'll have to deal with these showers through about midday.

At that point, we'll likely see some fog develop. I don't want that to catch you off guard.

For the afternoon hours, expect mostly cloudy skies and a chance for passing thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging wind and heavy rain.

This complicates our temperature forecast in a major way. Where storms pop up, we'll likely get trapped in the 50s. Where we miss out on the afternoon thunderstorm activity, we could surge well into the 60s.

A round of widespread thunderstorm activity will move through after sunset. Some storms may be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging wind and heavy rain.